New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,470 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $105.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.71. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

