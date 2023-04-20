New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,500 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 88.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.