New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW stock opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

