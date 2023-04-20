New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 26,749 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 124.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,575,000 after purchasing an additional 609,934 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 29.5% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,148,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,251,000 after purchasing an additional 489,970 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,553,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $24,201,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

