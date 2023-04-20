New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,040 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 199,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,920,541. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

