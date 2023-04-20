New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 8,464 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.72.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.