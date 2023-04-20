New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NewMarket by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 31.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NewMarket by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Insider Transactions at NewMarket

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NewMarket Trading Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $368.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $370.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.81.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 39.23%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

NewMarket Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.