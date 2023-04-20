New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 39.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $157,848.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,933 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $157,848.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,505 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,292 shares of company stock worth $4,849,258 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of POWI opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.