New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,508 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,714 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.71) to GBX 5,380 ($66.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.15) to GBX 5,790 ($71.65) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.77) to GBX 6,200 ($76.72) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

