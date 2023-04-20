New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the period.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,869,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,770. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS opened at $53.75 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

