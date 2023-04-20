New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on APAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

