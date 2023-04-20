New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,316 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,561,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading

