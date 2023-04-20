New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.60 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cousins Properties by 44.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 89.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,658,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,725,000 after buying an additional 160,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 3.2 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of CUZ opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

