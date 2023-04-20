New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.87 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 42.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:TRU opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.