New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globant were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Globant by 150.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,571,000 after buying an additional 1,602,875 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Globant by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,435,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,157 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,418,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,161 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 851,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,265,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLOB opened at $158.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.15 and its 200-day moving average is $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $241.83.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.60.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

