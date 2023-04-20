New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.25 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,989,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,739,000 after buying an additional 568,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after acquiring an additional 81,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 460,212 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NATI opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $448.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,217,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.