New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.31 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 44.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,238,000 after buying an additional 116,619 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 627.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 105,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Trading Up 1.4 %

ICU Medical stock opened at $176.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $233.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,439 shares of company stock valued at $467,810. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.