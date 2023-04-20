New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.41 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lear were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Lear by 1,201.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 149.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 234,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 94.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 410,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after acquiring an additional 199,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $135.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.