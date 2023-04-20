New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.12 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of DELL opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,413 shares of company stock valued at $12,923,413 in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.