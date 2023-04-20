New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.35 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 855,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,539.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 340,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

