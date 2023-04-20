New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock opened at $54.23 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

