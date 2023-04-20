New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $133.56 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $136.73. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.