New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 13,965 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,444,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,450,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Loews by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $57.49 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

