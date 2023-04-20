New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,500 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

