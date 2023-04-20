New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,533 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $45,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

