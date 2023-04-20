New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,882 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 314.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

