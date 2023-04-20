New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,049,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $239.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $257.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.