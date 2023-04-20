New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.08.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $268.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $349.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

