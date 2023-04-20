New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,818 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DV. Piper Sandler began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,298.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,874,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,739,963 shares of company stock valued at $761,796,815 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DV stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

