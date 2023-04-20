New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.82. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

