New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $12,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $118.41.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.89%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

