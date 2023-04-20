New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,514 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Agilysys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $412,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,705.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $412,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,705.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,820.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,501 in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

