New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,070 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $48.13 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

