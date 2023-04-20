New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,814 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,814 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,571,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,674,000 after acquiring an additional 386,996 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NuVasive by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 338,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after buying an additional 100,467 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive



NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.



