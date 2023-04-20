New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,540 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,540 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 48,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

