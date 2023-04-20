New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,552 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Popular were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $59.90 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

