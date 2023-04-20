New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 54,493 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,493 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HEES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,593.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES opened at $42.38 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $353.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.32 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

