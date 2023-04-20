New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 71,515 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,515 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Alteryx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.52. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.

