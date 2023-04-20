New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,921 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archrock were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Trading Down 0.7 %

AROC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.74. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AROC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Further Reading

