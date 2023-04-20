New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 93,230 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,230 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 137.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

