New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 503 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,340 shares of company stock worth $903,316. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $166.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.35. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

