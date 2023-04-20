New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 108.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $215.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $119.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.07. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.66 and a 1 year high of $196.97. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

