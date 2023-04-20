New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,477 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SFNC. TheStreet cut shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

