New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 14,915 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,577 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 717,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,309,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 665,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.77. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $287.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

