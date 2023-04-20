New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,683,000 after buying an additional 1,181,259 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth $29,772,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 31.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 19.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,773,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,615,000 after buying an additional 451,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 133.3% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

