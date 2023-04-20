New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCUS. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $146,734.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,507.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on RCUS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

RCUS opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

