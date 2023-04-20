New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.
Dril-Quip Price Performance
Dril-Quip stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,887.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. TheStreet upgraded Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip
In related news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,539.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $458,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,539.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $593,655 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dril-Quip Profile
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
