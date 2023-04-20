New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $34.99 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

