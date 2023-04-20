New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 9.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $189,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,391.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $189,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,391.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,693. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.82. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

