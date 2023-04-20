New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 338,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE XHR opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.50. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.